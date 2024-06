Celebrity Endorsement Alert: Flava Flav Joins Forces with Red Lobster for Crabfest LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Flavor Flav attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A)

“Yeah Boyeeeee!” It was about a week ago when Flava Flav, the man who normalized wearing a clock as an accessory, ordered the entire Red Lobster menu in an attempt to save the company from bankruptcy. It looks like his love for the brand has worked as Red Lobster announced they are teaming up with Flava Flav to announce their new Crabfest menu.