CASTING CALLS FOR TULSA KING SEASON 2

Now Casting: INDIGENOUS PEOPLE for TULSA KING S2

Work Dates: TBD - Central Casting is looking for people with open availability starting 7/10 through end of July

Location: Atlanta Area

Rate: $250/12

Role: They are looking for adult men and women that can portray Indigenous Native Americans for a very important scene!

If you or anyone you know is able to portray an Indigenous Native American and would like to work on an exciting TV show in a pivotal scene, please submit below!

If you fit this description and are fully available starting July 10 through the end of July, please send:

1. Your Name

2. Phone Number

3. Current Photos

4. Current Sizes- height, weight, clothing + shoe size

5. Are you registered with Central Casting? (helpful but not required)

6. Do you have open availability between July 10-end of July?

Please send to: tag@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: INDIGENOUS





NOW CASTING: HENCHMAN For TULSA KING S2

Work Dates: TBD - Central Casting is looking for people with open availability starting 7/10 through end of July

Location: Auburn, GA

Rate: $250/12 for Filming + $25 Gas Bump

Role: We are looking for adult males who can portray intimidating Asian Henchman!

If you or someone you know who can portray an Asian Henchman and would like to work on an exciting TV show, filming in Auburn, GA for $250 plus $25 gas bump, please submit:

If you fit this description and are fully available starting July 10 through the end of July, please send:

Subject Line: HENCHMAN



