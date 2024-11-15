Casting Call: Poetic License

Maude Apatow is making her directorial debut with Poetic License - shooting in the Atlanta area during Nov and Dec. Kate Antognini Casting is currently looking for people with distinctive faces to play background characters in this feature film. No experience required. Must live in the Atlanta, Georgia area to be considered, as you will be self-reporting to the film shoot locations. Both actors and non-actors are welcome to apply! They have open roles for adults ages 18-75. Must be 18 or older to apply. They are also looking for college-aged people with costumes for a party scene shooting for three nights of November 20th-22nd. (you would be booked for all three).

Poetic License follows Liz, a former therapist and soon-to-be empty nester, as she becomes the unexpected point of tension between two inseparable best friends and college seniors, Sam and Ari. Liz is forced to reexamine her life as the boys’ friendship unravels in a fierce competition for her affection.

PROJECT DETAILS

Type: SAG AFTRA Feature Film

Title: Poetic License

Director: Maude Apatow

Writer: Raffi Donatich

Producers: Will Greenfield, Josh Church, Olivia Rosenbloom, Harrison Kreiss

Talent Rate:

Regular Non-Union Background - $140/10 guaranteed - Overtime after 8 hours is $19/hr, overtime after 12 hours is $25/hr

Stand ins - $190/12 - 12-hour rate guaranteed

Featured - $200/8

Special Ability - $150/8

Car Bump - $35

Fitting - $50

Shoot Dates: November 4, 5-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-27, December 2-6, December 9-12 (the number of days required will vary, could be 1-7, depending on role)

Feel free to email casting@kateantognini.com if you have any questions. Good Luck!

Use this link to apply: tinyurl.com/plcasting