Casting call for Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY -- "Pilot" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice -- (Photo by: Steve Swisher/NBC via Getty Images) (NBC/Steve Swisher/NBC via Getty Imag)

Our celebrity insider A-Wood has a great opportunity to be an extra in a new show on NBC called Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Filming begins next week, and they are currently casting for all kinds of roles!

Below are some of the details & the link you’ll need to apply. Good luck!

Requirements:

· Open to all genders and ethnicities.

· Age range: 18 years and older.

· Must be available for background acting with flexible roles and schedules.

· Specific roles such as skater punks require applicants to be 18+ due to legal liabilities.

· Ability to take direction well and work effectively as part of a large team.

· Local to Atlanta, GA, or willing to travel to the filming locations at own expense.

Compensation:

· Pay rate is $150 for a 12-hour shift.

Link to apply: https://projectcasting.com/job/nbc-grosse-pointe-society-open-casting-call

