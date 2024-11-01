Casting call for Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Our celebrity insider A-Wood has a great opportunity to be an extra in a new show on NBC called Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Filming begins next week, and they are currently casting for all kinds of roles!
Below are some of the details & the link you’ll need to apply. Good luck!
Requirements:
· Open to all genders and ethnicities.
· Age range: 18 years and older.
· Must be available for background acting with flexible roles and schedules.
· Specific roles such as skater punks require applicants to be 18+ due to legal liabilities.
· Ability to take direction well and work effectively as part of a large team.
· Local to Atlanta, GA, or willing to travel to the filming locations at own expense.
Compensation:
· Pay rate is $150 for a 12-hour shift.
Link to apply: https://projectcasting.com/job/nbc-grosse-pointe-society-open-casting-call