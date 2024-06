Can Red Wine Have the same benefits as exercise View of a glass of red wine with Pinot Noir grapes, seen illuminated from the side, against a red background, 1999. (Photo by Tom Kelley/Getty Images) (Tom Kelley/Getty Images)

Well this sounds like great news for those who enjoy red wine. A recent study found the the red wine compound resveratrol may provide similar benefits to exercise. Now before you go out and pick up a case of your favorite Cab or Malbec the study also finds unlike exercise more is not better. Details of the study are here. Cheers!