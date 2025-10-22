Billboard releases the top Halloween songs of all time

Billboard has officially released its list of the top Halloween songs of all time, and I was surprised that Michael Jackson’s Thriller didn’t crack the top 5! They say they based this off weekly performance and included any song with a spooky word in the title. You can find the full list here.
Top Halloween Songs of All Time
- Bobby “Boris” Picket and the Crypt-Kickers: Monster Mash
- Ray Parker Jr: Ghostbusters
- The Edgar Winter Group: Frankenstein
- Eminem ft. Rihanna: The Monster
- Bobby Brown: On Our Own (From Ghostbusters II)
- Rockwell: Somebody’s Watching Me
- Cher: Dark Lady
- Janet Jackson: Black Cat
- Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels Devil With A Blue Dress On/Good Golly Miss Molly
- INXS: Devil Inside
- Imagine Dragons: Demons
- Classics IV: Spooky
- Cliff Richard: Devil Woman
- Creedence Clearwater Revival: Bad Moon Rising
- Santana: Black Magic Woman
- Kodak Black: Super Gremlin
- The Charlie Daniels Band: The Devil Went Down To Georgia
- Justin Bieber: Ghost
- Bobby Vee: Devil or Angel
- Olivia Rodrigo: Vampire
- Elvis Presley with the Jordanaires: (You’re The) Devil In Disguise
- Michael Jackson: Thriller
- Golden Earring: Twilight Zone
- Blue Oyster Cult: (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
- Eagles: Witchy Woman