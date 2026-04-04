Free Things To Do In Atlanta April 4-5, 2026. Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

April 4-5, 2026

Saturday 10a-5p; Sunday 11a-5p

6100 Lake Forrest Dr. NE,

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Local and regional arts and crafts. Live music, food trucks and a kids area.

FREE Kid’s Egg Hunt at 2pm Easter Sunday

Smorgasburg Atlanta

Saturday 11am - 7pm

140 Forsyth St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Open air festival bringing together the city’s best food, drinks, and small businesses in one lively outdoor space.

Healthy Pets Fulton

Saturday 10am-1pm

Fulton County Airport

3929 Aviation Circle

Atlanta, GA 30336

FREE rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats

rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats FREE canine distemper/parvo (for dogs) or feline distemper vaccine (for cats)

canine distemper/parvo (for dogs) or feline distemper vaccine (for cats) FREE microchips

microchips Vouchers for FREE spay or neuter surgeries at our two LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics

spay or neuter surgeries at our two LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics FREE pet supplies such as food, leashes and collars

* Please bring dogs on a leash and cats safely contained in a carrier

More info

404 Day Parade

Saturday 10am-12n

Peachtree Street (Ralph McGill Blvd → Marietta St.)

Parade ends at Underground Atlanta

404 Day Festival

Saturday 12n-9pm

Piedmont Park

Music Performances, food vendors

Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop

Saturday 10am-4pm

Sprayberry High School

2525 Sandy Plains Rd

Marietta, GA 30066

Annual event with over 90,000 eggs and candy rain down from a helicopter on Sprayberry High School’s football field!

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Atlanta Parents Summer Camp Expo

Saturday 11am-4pm

The Studio Theatre, City Springs,

1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Summer will be here before you know it! Meet camp directors and former camp attendees!

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Cumming City Center Concert Series

Saturday 7pm-9pm

Lou Sobh Amphitheater

450 Vision Dr, Cumming, GA 30040

Purple Madness- Prince Tribute Show

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