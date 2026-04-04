Free Things To Do In Atlanta April 4-5, 2026.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza
April 4-5, 2026
Saturday 10a-5p; Sunday 11a-5p
6100 Lake Forrest Dr. NE,
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Local and regional arts and crafts. Live music, food trucks and a kids area.
FREE Kid’s Egg Hunt at 2pm Easter Sunday
Smorgasburg Atlanta
Saturday 11am - 7pm
140 Forsyth St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Open air festival bringing together the city’s best food, drinks, and small businesses in one lively outdoor space.
Healthy Pets Fulton
Saturday 10am-1pm
Fulton County Airport
3929 Aviation Circle
Atlanta, GA 30336
- FREE rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats
- FREE canine distemper/parvo (for dogs) or feline distemper vaccine (for cats)
- FREE microchips
- Vouchers for FREE spay or neuter surgeries at our two LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics
- FREE pet supplies such as food, leashes and collars
* Please bring dogs on a leash and cats safely contained in a carrier
404 Day Parade
Saturday 10am-12n
Peachtree Street (Ralph McGill Blvd → Marietta St.)
Parade ends at Underground Atlanta
404 Day Festival
Saturday 12n-9pm
Piedmont Park
Music Performances, food vendors
Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop
Saturday 10am-4pm
Sprayberry High School
2525 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Annual event with over 90,000 eggs and candy rain down from a helicopter on Sprayberry High School’s football field!
Atlanta Parents Summer Camp Expo
Saturday 11am-4pm
The Studio Theatre, City Springs,
1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Summer will be here before you know it! Meet camp directors and former camp attendees!
Cumming City Center Concert Series
Saturday 7pm-9pm
Lou Sobh Amphitheater
450 Vision Dr, Cumming, GA 30040
Purple Madness- Prince Tribute Show