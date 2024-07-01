Kindergarten teacher gets married in front of students, staff Students at a school in Golden Valley, Minnesota became surprise guests last week at their teacher’s wedding. (Yurii Kifor/Getty Images)

As someone who just got married, I wanted to see where Georgia ranked on this list! Glamira did a study that named the best places to get hitched this summer. This study is based on wedding venues and accommodations, wedding planning, and other services in the states like photography, beauty, etc.

If you want to get married in the states they ranked the best, you may need to travel quite a bit!

Best States to Get Married

Vermont Rhode Island Montana Maine New Hampshire Louisiana Florida Tennessee Nebraska Missouri

Worst States To Get Married

Alaska Hawaii New Jersey California Maryland Arizona Kentucky Delaware New Mexico Massachusetts

Georgia actually ranked pretty well, coming in 18th place in this study, so if you end up getting married in Georgia like I did, you should have a great experience! Georgia fell very high in wedding entertainment options, venues, and potential photographers.