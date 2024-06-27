Best day to break-up

When you decide to end a relationship, it can be quite devastating for everyone involved. But, apparently 1 day of the week is better to call it quits than all the others.

A divorce expert determined Thursday is the best day of the week to break-up with someone. They said that if you break up on a Thursday you could take a sick day on Friday and have a three-day weekend to heal and do what you need to get yourself ready for the work week to come. You have time to get with friends, take a short trip to get your mind off things, or just have a spa day to feel more at ease about the end of your relationship.

