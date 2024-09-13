Auction supports fight against pancreatic cancer

This Sunday, September 15th, Purple Pansies, a local Atlanta non-profit, will host its Pillars of Hope Gala. Although the event is sold out, you can still support it by donating and participating in their online auction, which will close around 7 PM on Sunday, September 15th.

The online auction has something for everyone. Restaurant gift certificates, art, entertainment, memorabilia, hotel stays, and even a chance to win a trip to Italy by purchasing a Golden Ticket are available. If you would like more details, you can log on to PurplePansies.org.

Elise Roth Tedeschi Elise Roth Tedeschi defied the odds and survived stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Purple Pansies offers emergency financial support and college scholarships for individuals and families affected by pancreatic cancer. It also funds research and clinical trials, some of which have resulted in therapies that are now the standard of care in fighting pancreatic cancer. Last year, this event and auction raised $775,000, and with your help, we can raise even more. This organization is solely run by dedicated volunteers along with the founder, Maria Fundora, and co-chair, Janice Chalovich.

Pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates at 12%. We need more survivors!