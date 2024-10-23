Atlanta ranked as a top baseball city

With the 2024 World Series coming up, WalletHub has released its report on the Best Baseball Cities. This list includes cities with MLB, Minor League, and NCAA teams.
The study compared the cities with at least one college or professional baseball team based on metrics ranging from performance of the team(s) to average ticket prices to fan engagement.
Top Baseball Cities
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- St. Louis, MO
- Atlanta, GA
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Cincinnati, OH
- San Francisco, CA
- Baltimore, MD
- Minneapolis, MN
The study also concluded that the Atlanta Braves had the best performance level in the MLB. You can find the full report here.