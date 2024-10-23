Atlanta ranked as a top baseball city

If you’re looking for a reason to root for a different baseball team in the playoffs SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the 2024 World Series coming up, WalletHub has released its report on the Best Baseball Cities. This list includes cities with MLB, Minor League, and NCAA teams.

The study compared the cities with at least one college or professional baseball team based on metrics ranging from performance of the team(s) to average ticket prices to fan engagement.

Top Baseball Cities

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA St. Louis, MO Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH San Francisco, CA Baltimore, MD Minneapolis, MN

The study also concluded that the Atlanta Braves had the best performance level in the MLB. You can find the full report here.