Atlanta named top winter holiday destination

It’s November 1st, which officially begins the holiday season. To help people with winter travel plans, WalletHub compared the cheapest U.S. destinations that are the easiest to reach, and the great news is that Atlanta was on top of one of its lists!
They measured metrics ranging from cost and convenience of travel to flight data to safety indicators to weather predictions to number of attractions and variety of activities.
Top Cold Weather Holiday Destinations
- Atlanta, GA
- New York, NY
- Washington, DC
- Chicago, IL
- Cincinnati, OH
Top Warm Weather Holiday Destinations
- Las Vegas, NV
- San Diego, CA
- Dallas, TX
- Austin, TX
- Phoenix, AZ
I personally find it funny that Atlanta is on the “cold weather” list when it can sometimes be in the 70s on Christmas Day, but hey, we’ll take the top spot!
The full study can be found here.