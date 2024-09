Freddie Falcon ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon leads the team onto the field before the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 17, 2017, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire)

The Falcons may have lost the season opener against the Steelers on Sunday, but Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta mascot, won big! The Falcons mascot set a Guinness World Record for the highest indoor rope swing drop by swinging 143 feet off the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Watch: