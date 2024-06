One of my favorite weekends of the year is finally here! AthFest is a music and arts festival that happens in Athens this Friday through Sunday in Downtown Athens.

AthFest raises money for the nonprofit AthFest Educates, which awards grants to support music and arts education for K-12 students in Athens.

And, it’s completely free!!

I have seen so many great up and coming artists on the stages, and I can’t wait to see this year’s acts.

For more details and the full schedule, head to athfest.com.