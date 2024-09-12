Are you ready for this sweet escape? Los Angeles, Ca.  Halloween candy corn for an illustration about the anatomy of a sugar rush. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

It may be the most controversial Halloween candy that people either love or hate, and I don’t think the “haters” aren’t going to like this one bit. However, Candy Corn lovers you’re in for a treat!

America’s #1 candy corn brand has unveiled the first ever “Candy Corn Suite”, which is decked out top-to-bottom in orange, yellow, and white, the experience includes a pantry fully stocked with candy corn, candy pumpkins, popcorn, and other snacks.

Beginning this week, candy corn superfans and their families can reserve their stay in the suite on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively offered at two Great Wolf Lodge locations in Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania and Gurnee, Illinois.





Interested? Check out the details here



