When you think about America’s best theme parks, usually Disney comes top of mind or maybe Universal Studios? Well, not in this new survey from the National Amusement Park Historical Association! Dollywood edged out the competition and came out on top for America’s Favorite Theme Park. The Tennessee staple beat out both Disney World in Florida, which came in at second, and Disneyland in California which took third. The park also won the top prize for having the top new attraction with its Big Bear Mountain roller coaster.





What would you say is the best theme park? Do you agree with their findings?