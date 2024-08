Adele is having a blast in Munich MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Adele performs onstage at Messe München on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele kicked off a bunch of shows at Munich Messe, an open air arena created just for these shows. We seen Adele enjoy using the t-shirt cannon to fire shirts into the crowd, and she seems to love it. This time it’s a rotating cannon and she’s literally having a blast!