According to Martha Stewart, this is when you should sit down for your Thanksgiving meal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Martha Stewart attends the 2025 Library Lions gala at New York Public Library on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

When is the perfect time to serve a Thanksgiving meal? Many families have a feast at lunchtime, while others opt for a Thanksgiving dinner in the evening.

Martha Stewart recently weighed in on the debate while appearing on The Today Show.

According to the homemaking expert, the perfect time to eat a Thanksgiving meal is at 2PM.

“People are hungry and they’re starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests. You don’t want to wait until it’s nighttime,” she said on the show.

Stewart says eating earlier allows families to do other activities, and then eat dessert later in the evening.