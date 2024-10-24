Abby Jessen talks with The Cancer Foundation's Cameron Jay Harrelson

Every week on B in the Community, a personality from B98.5 gets to talk with someone who is making a difference in Metro Atlanta, and this week, Abby got to talk with Cameron Jay Harrelson, a cancer survivor and the Relationship Manager for The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia.

The Cancer Foundation serves 25 Metro Atlanta counties with a mission to alleviate the financial burden of cancer patients.

To learn more about their organization and volunteer or donate, visit cancerfoundationofnega.org.

You can listen to Abby’s conversation with Cameron Jay at b985.com/community.