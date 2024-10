LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Kumail Nanjiani attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kumail Nanjiani hosted a comedy show at The Tabernacle on Friday night, and B98.5′s Abby Jessen got to talk to him ahead of his show! He taught her that The Tabernacle’s nickname is “The Tabby,” and they discussed Atlanta airport woes, Moo Deng, and his appearance on Only Murders in the Building this season!

You can listen to the full interview here.