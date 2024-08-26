7 Things not to do when your kid goes off to College Incoming Freshman students, student volunteers and parents participate in Freshman move-in on the Homewood Campus at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, August 29, 2009. From the Homewood Photography collection. (Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images) (JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images)

Having sent our oldest son to college a few weeks ago this article hits close to home. While I appreciate these “suggestions” I’m not following rule #3!

1. Don’t Take Over the Experience: Agree - It’s your child’s milestone let them enjoy it!

2. Don’t Track Their Location: Agree, you’re just going to upset yourself over things that are beyond your control.

3. Don’t Constantly Call, Text and Reach Out: Disagree - Yes students need their space and independence, but if you had this type of relationship before college why not keep it going?

4. Don’t Tell Them How Much You Miss Them All the Time: Agree, we all miss each other, and it stinks sometimes. But as parents we need to let go and let them become

5. Don’t Bail Them Out at the First Sign of Trouble: Agree – Hopefully we’ve done a good job as parenting that any trouble they get into is manageable. Let them figure it out and they will!

6. Don’t Say, “You’ve Changed.”: Agree – Of course they have and hopefully in good ways

7. Don’t Transform Their Room Right Away: Agree – I feel like this is a wait until Sophomore year project.

You can check out the full article and list here