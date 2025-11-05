Thanksgiving celebrations are coming up fast. If you are cooking for a bunch of people, the last thing you want is making anyone sick. So, to keep that from happening, one of the first things you should do is make sure you are storing all your ingredients properly. Here is a list of 10 foods you should be keeping in the fridge to maximize their flavor and longevity, but most people don’t!

Tortillas - it’s actually in the small print that they should be refrigerated after opening. Syrup - Keeping syrup in the fridge will substantially extend its lifespan. Citrus - Fruits like oranges, limes and lemons especially cold to stretch their use for over a month in some cases Corn - Corn on the cob survives much better when cold since it “begins to lose its sugar content dramatically when left at room temperature Peanut Butter - Because it does not have preservatives or stabilizers, it is best refrigerated to keep it fresh and to prevent the oil from separating out. The separated oil in unrefrigerated natural peanut butter is more likely to become rancid sooner, leading to unpleasant taste and texture Eggs - Take eggs straight home and store them immediately in the refrigerator set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or slightly below. Leave them in their carton and place them in the coldest part of the refrigerator, not in the door. Ketchup - This is probably the most debated item, but Heinz had the final word saying it definitely needs to be stored in the fridge to maintain the delicious tangy taste. Butter - leaving butter and margarine out at room temperature is technically safe, doing so almost guarantees it will turn rancid. Whole Wheat Flour - The colder and darker the storage environment, the better whole grain flour will keep. Warmth and light increase the rate of oxidation, so freezer storage is ideal Pie - They are only safe to eat at room temperature for about an hour or so out of the oven. After that, they should go straight into the fridge and be eaten within three to four days or frozen for another time.