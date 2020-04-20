B98.5 and Frog Rock Brewery have created a new beer, available for a limited time: Berry Buzz! This raspberry and key lime sour was created with Abby Jessen, Tad Lemire and the crew at Frog Rock with the goal of giving you the ultimate refreshing flavor this summer.

Available exclusively on tap and in limited edition cans at Frog Rock Brewery at 2764 Broad Street in Austell.

What makes Frog Rock Brewery different?

It’s All In The Water!

An ancient spring bubbling through a granite fissure deep within the Earth may not seem like a big deal. But when Head Brewer and Co-Founder Ryan Hall immersed himself in the science of the famous Lithia Spring Mineral Water, it was game on. Since water is the main ingredient in all beer, a series of test batches were designed to experiment with the properties of the water in a malt beverage. And the results were astounding, a great tasting beverage with an insane amount of health benefits. At last, the water of legends begets legendary brews!

What is Happy Beer?

Packed with naturally occurring minerals, the phrase is derived from the rare, trace amounts of Lithium that are present in the Lithia Mineral Spring Water. The element Lithium is responsible for mood boosting and brain health. You might find, as you enjoy a Frog Rock beverage, that your spirits are elevated. Alcohol is a natural depressant, but thanks to the Lithium in your beer, you might find that the common drowsiness and cognitive impairment associated with drinking are less of a factor. In short, your happiness levels are sure to abound with a beer or two (we do not encourage excessive drinking, nor do we encourage drinking and operating any automobile or machinery).