Taco Bell’s New Retirement Community

Have you ever dreamed about what you’ll do or where you’ll go when you retire? While we might not be any where near retirement quite yet, Taco Bell wants to give us a little taste of what our Golden Years could look like with their new retirement community The Cantinas!

On August 17th & 18th they are opening up in San Diago exclusively to Taco Bell rewards members. For $150 you’ll get cool overnight accommodations, full access to all amenities, recreation, dining, entertainment, and of course all your Taco Bell favorites. This won’t last forever though, reps say it’s here for a good time, not a long time, so jump on it when the reservations open at noon on July 16th!

Find out more on these tasty accommodations here...