Help a family in need: B98.5’s Merry Little Christmas

B98.5 is giving deserving local families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts!

If you are able to help these amazing families have a Merry Little Christmas, please purchase any of the items listed on the families’ registries and have the gifts sent to the B98.5 Offices or bring them by during business hours. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Thanks to Breda Pest Management, Publix and Stone Mountain Park for making this program possible!

Meet the 2025 Merry Little Christmas Families

The Harlan Family

The Harlan family has struggled for the last few years, losing their home and moving into a motel as a family for four, with a 15-year-old and a 11-year-old. They are down to one car and are struggling to make ends meet, picking up extra work anywhere they can find it. The nominator told us “their kids are the most polite and nice kids. The family is a very respectable and I know a lot of other people would agree with me that they are a deserving families who need a little helping hand, like we all need sometimes.”

Click here for the Harlan family's gift registry.





The Blackburn Family

The Blackburn family consists of five children ranging from 2 to 14 years old and single mom, Shelby. Last year Shelby was in two car accidents that caused a major changes and disruption in their lives. She works full time and still seems to maintain her home life with no transportation. This family deserves a miracle-they keep going each and every day, without complaint. The nominator told us, “I have never met another human so deserving of such a blessing. She is always volunteering at her church and staying as busy as she can to make sure her kids get the things in life they deserve. She is facing eviction and this would be the blessing she needs to remind her of what a great mother and person she has been.”

Click here for the Blackburn family's gift registry.





The Kilpatrick Family

Meet the Kilpatrick family: Kelli, Josh, 5-year old Porter and 2-year old Charlotte (lovingly know as Charlee). When Charlee was born, it didn’t take long for her parents to realize that something was affecting her medically. Tests revealed that she, a rare brain congenital condition that affects her development. Doctors told them she may never walk, talk or even basic life skills. Kelli left her job to care for Charlee and keep up with her many appointments and therapies. While this will make money VERY tight, they do not know what the future holds for Charlee. They would rather live with less and trust in God’s provision than have regrets. Despite doctor’s predictions Charlee has continued to thrive, loves being with people, and has met many milestones. She recently began to take her first steps in therapy. Anyone who knows Charlee just gravitates to her and just soaks up her love and snuggles. The Kilpatrick family would be immensely blessed by a “Merry Little Christmas” this year.

Click here for the Kilpatrick family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

