B98.5 is giving deserving local families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts!

If you are able to help these amazing families have a Merry Little Christmas, please purchase any of the items listed on the families’ registries and have the gifts sent to the B98.5 Offices or bring them by during business hours. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Thanks to Breda Pest Management, Publix, The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta and ‘Twas The Night Before by Cirque De Soleil at the Fox Theatre for making this program possible!

Meet the 2026 Merry Little Christmas Families

THE SEARS FAMILY

Merry Little Christmas 2026: The Sears Family Screenshot

The Sears are a family of seven, with three girls ages 9, 6 and 2 and two boys ages 5 and 8. Their mother, Lavinia, has been battling lymphoma for the last two years. Their nominator told us, “I know it would be a relief to have even just the fridge full. Mom has been stressed lately as their only vehicle that fits their family of 7 seems to need some front suspension work, but it’s been put off because they haven’t been able to afford it. Their youngest is in speech therapy as well so she’s been stressed every time she needs to take the vehicle out. Her wish list is for the kids to have a nice Christmas, but my wish for her is to relieve some of the burden of what’s going on. For dad- I know he would like to be able to just get his family gifts without worrying about every cent and which bill to pay first. It’s been tough for them to say the least. They deserve it more than anyone I can think of.”

Click here for the Sears family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

THE LONG FAMILY

Merry Little Christmas 2026: The Long Family

Preston and Sierra are the parents of 3 children under 2, including twins. Their nominator told us, “Preston is the best father and husband in the world...they bought a house almost a year ago and now it is the holidays and he was just laid off. Sierra is the greatest mom ever. She manages three kids all by herself most days. She broke her back in the Marines so she is a disabled vet and stay at home mom and deserves the best for her family. As the children’s grandmother, I wish there was so much I could do for them, but I’m disabled myself, so what a blessing in disguise this would be.”

Click here for the Long family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

THE CRUZ FAMILY

Merry Little Christmas 2026: The Cruz Family

The Cruz family was nominated by their grandmother who told us: “I would love to see my daughter and her children to have a little happiness. My granddaughter Zoey is 4 years old and was diagnosed with brain cancer in June. It has been devastating to the family, and we have tried so hard to keep things as normal as possible for Gabby and Zeke (4 and 9). I have switched my work hours to nights so during the day I can be with them. I watch my daughter try to stay strong and be with Zoey every day to help her through her fight!! It’s been so hard on Gabby and Zeke being separated from their mom and sister, especially Zeke since they are twins. I would love for her and her children to have something special for one special day!”

Mrs. Cruz told us, “Zoey is still actively going through chemotherapy treatments, as well as BMT/Stem Cell Transplant currently, and is scheduled to complete her last round in December. It would be a Christmas miracle to hear that Zoey has completed treatment and that she is in remission. In the meantime, giving the kids the best Christmas we can whether we are all together or not would be such a blessing to spread joy through the toughest times of our lives.”

Click here for the Cruz family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

THE SCARBROUGH FAMILY

Merry Little Christmas 2026: The Scarbrough Family

Joe and his 11-year old daughter Aubree recently suffered the devastating loss of a loving mother and wife to breast cancer at age 33. Her passing has left a heartbreaking void in the lives of those who loved her, and the family is now facing the difficult reality of celebrating Christmas without her. They were nominated by a family friend who told us, “My daughter played for the same softball team, which Brendy and Joe coached…When her hair started falling out, she invited the girls from the team to shave her head because she wanted to teach them that beauty starts from within and hair is just hair and it doesn’t define who you are - your character matters more than looks. All throughout the season, Brendy and Joe showed up for their team and the girls despite chemo and hospital stays. She was such an amazing role model in so many ways. While nothing can take away their pain or fill the emptiness left behind, I hope we can help ease some of their worries and bring a little happiness into their home this Christmas and support this suddenly single father. It would mean so much to help bring smiles to their faces and give them one less thing to worry about during a difficult time.”

Click here for the Scarbrough family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

THE TROSSARELLO FAMILY

Merry Little Christmas 2026: The Trossarello Family

The Trosarello family is Rachel and her two young girls, 2 and 3 years old. Their nominator told us, “My sister Rachel lost her husband tragically and unexpectedly last month. He was only 37 years old. He leaves behind my sister and their two small children… She will need assistance while she gets back on her feet and navigates this new normal. She will be losing benefits and will be taking on rent, bills, and other expenses with her husband now gone.” Help us give this wonderful family a Merry Christmas!

Click here for the Trossarello family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

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