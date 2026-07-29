Zara Larsson repays the 'Girls Trip' favor, jumps on Robyn remix

When Zara Larsson released Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, she said getting Swedish pop icon Robyn to appear on the remix of the track "Puss Puss" was "probably the biggest thing that I've ever done in my very long career." Now she's teamed up with the "Dancing on My Own" singer again.

Robyn has released a remix of the song "Talk to Me," which appears on her most recent album, Sexistential. It's now retitled "Talk to Me, Zara" to reflect the fact that Zara is featured on it. Robyn wrote on Instagram, "Thanks for blessing this h*rny track with your swagger and your powerhouse vocals @zaralarsson. Your voice can raise anyone's heartbeat."

Zara wrote in the comments, "Min queeeeeeen" — "min" is the Swedish word for "my." A video for the song shows Zara and the "Show Me Love" star performing the remix together live onstage for the first time on July 14 in Copenhagen. They also performed "Puss Puss" together that night.

Zara shared Robyn's post to her Instagram Story, featuring a photo of them posing together. Zara looks like she just came back from the beach and forgot to wear sunscreen. She joked in the caption, "Maybe I kept my spray tan on for an hour too long ... but besides that I'm so happy 'talk to me remix' is out!!! Go listen!!!"

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