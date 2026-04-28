Zara Larsson to play special show at LA's Greek Theatre

Not only can you buy Zara Larsson's new album, Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, on Friday, you can also buy tickets to a special concert she just announced for September.

Zara will play a special show at LA's legendary Greek Theatre on Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, but presales start Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. You can sign up now for presale access at Laylo.com.

As previously reported, Zara's album is a reimagining of her album Midnight Sun, partly inspired by Charli XCX's Brat and it's completely different but also still brat. Among the guest artists on the album: Shakira, Robyn, PinkPantheress, Madison Beer, Kehlani, JT and Tyla.

On April 29, Zara will be honored with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony in LA. She currently has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100: her remix of "Stateside" with PinkPantheress, "Midnight Sun" and her viral 2015 song "Lush Life."

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