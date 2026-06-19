Zara Larsson has a 'Chicken Shop Date,' replaces herself atop 'Billboard' Pop Airplay chart

Zara Larsson's "Midnight Sun" is shining at #1.

The title track of her current album has just topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, and in doing so, Zara has replaced herself. The #1 Pop Airplay song last week was "Stateside," her collab with PinkPantheress. No other artist has ever had their first two number ones on that chart hit the top in consecutive weeks.

Plus, two other Zara songs are on the same chart: her Tyla collab "She Did It Again" and her resurgent song "Lush Life," which became a hit this year despite being released in 2016.

In other Zara news, she's is the latest guest on the YouTube comedy series Chicken Shop Date, hosted by U.K. comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg. During their chat, the two discuss Zara's spirit animal — a dolphin, of course — and Zara's childhood in Sweden, where she hung out in IKEA with her mom and even assembled her own IKEA furniture. "It's like, a part of being Swedish," Zara claims.

Zara also discusses the fact that one of the collective nicknames for her fans is "Zluts," which may not be appropriate anymore.

"It feels kinda weird ... especially now, I feel like I have a whole new generation of fans and they're, like, 9-year-olds," Zara laughs. "And I'm like, 'What's up, Zluts!'"

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