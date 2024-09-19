You can soon hear Chappell Roan's original score for horror film 'Posies'

Before Chappell Roan became the hottest thing in music, she composed the score for a short horror film released in 2022 called Posies. The film is now being rereleased, in part so that all the new Chappell fans can check it out.

Posies will be rereleased on Oct. 9 via the media platform ALTER, which specializes in short horror films. It's available on YouTube, as well as on a free streaming TV channel on Samsung TV Plus, Sling, Tubi, LG, Redbox and TCL+.

The movie, written and directed by Rachel Stavis, is about a woman who tries to hide her transformation into a monster by putting flowers under her skin. It stars Anna Diop and Andy Favreau.



In addition to having a score composed by Chappell, the film features her 2018 song "Bitter." Stavis says in a statement, "Having Chappell Roan's creativity and intensity strewn throughout Posies by way of the score that she so eloquently created was a dream come true."

"Our earliest discussions about this project centered around using her greatest instrument - her voice - to create a haunting, emotional, and atmospheric depth to the film," Stavis adds. "She captured exactly what we envisioned for this and did it virtually on her first try. It was extraordinary."

Posies is deliberately being rereleased to coincide with the conclusion of Chappell's current tour, which wraps up Oct. 13 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

