You can own Zara Larsson's broken high heel — for a good cause

A broken high heel couldn't keep Zara Larsson from dancing during a performance on the Today show in May, and now that broken silver pump will raise money for a good cause.

The heel is one of the items up for sale at GLAAD's Pride Month auction, which will benefit the organization in its mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community. Best of all, the price of the heel — like all the items in the auction — starts at just 99 cents. The auction goes live on Tuesday at eBay.com/glaad.

In addition to Zara's heel, fans can bid on two tickets to see Hilary Duff in LA on July 9; an autographed guitar and other signed merch from Jewel; tickets for various concerts by Evanescence, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves and Sarah McLachlan; a signed vinyl collection from Sam Smith; and a signed pair of overalls from The Traitors season 4 winner Rob Rausch.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will directly benefit GLAAD.

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