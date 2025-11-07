Women in K-pop dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

This is K-pop's moment.

Nominations for the 68th annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday, and several K-pop artists, as well as one global girl group, scored big nods in top categories.

What makes it even more special is that they're all women.

Following its chart-topping film and music success earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters earned nominations for its hit song "Golden" in the song of the year and best pop duo/group performance categories.

The song is performed by artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the film's fictional K-pop group, HUNTR/X.

BLACKPINK singer ROSÉ also earned nods for song of the year and record of the year alongside Bruno Mars for their hit song "APT." The duo are also nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Additionally, the LA-based global girl group KATSEYE, whose music and dance moves are influenced by K-pop superstars, earned nominations for best new artist and best pop duo/group performance.

Several KATSEYE members took to Instagram to share their reaction to the group's Grammy nominations.

"TWO NOMS???????" Daniela Avanzini wrote in an Instagram Story.

Manon Bannerman added on her Instagram Story, "WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE'RE NOMINATED FOR 2 GRAMMYS I CAN'T STOP CRYING."

Any of the women nominated could potentially make Grammys history if they take home a coveted Golden Gramophone Award in February, as no K-pop artist has ever won a Grammy before.

Until this year, BTS was the only K-pop group to have earned a Grammy nomination.

The 68th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

