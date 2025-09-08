Woman 'never leaving fiancé's side again' after he gets to hang with Justin Bieber

Imagine your fiancé texting you to tell you that Justin Bieber just walked into the New York City bar where he was having drinks — and then he ends up doing shots as Justin records him on his phone. That's what happened to one TikTok user, and Justin thought it was funny enough that he shared the moment to his own Instagram.

The woman, Regina Vargas, posted a text from her fiancé that read, "Justin Bieber just walked by our table ... you're not gonna believe it he sat down at our table." Her reply: "NO WAY did you talk to him?" His reply: "Yes I did!" Her reply: "IM SO JEALOUS. Remember everything to tell me."

But he did better than that: He sent her a video of himself and his pals doing a shotski, with Justin filming the action on his own phone and laughing. "You did not take all your shot!" Justin admonished one of the guys, and after he downed the rest of the glass, Justin cheered and pumped his fist.

"POV: Your fiancé's work drinks turns into doing shots with Justin Bieber," she wrote on the video, then captioned the TikTok, "Never leaving his side again."

Amazed fans flooded Regina's comments, with one writing, "ur bf is literally chilling in JUSTIN BIEBERS CAMERA ROLL rn omg." She replied, "Yeah I’m gonna think about that forever."

Another fan wrote, "i would personally break up with him bc i would be that jealous." She replied, "Yeah thought about calling the wedding [off]."

