Wife of 'SpongeBob' voice actor Tom Kenny clarifies her husband's not dating Ariana Grande

We still don't know if Ariana Grande really is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, but we do know that she's definitely not dating SpongeBob — at least, not the guy who voices the iconic cartoon character.

Slater portrayed the absorbent yellow and porous undersea dweller in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, for which he received a Tony nomination. But when the Instagram account of The Cut recently asked, "Is Ariana Grande dating SpongeBob now?" the wife of Tom Kenny, who voices SpongeBob on the animated series, felt the need to clarify.

In a comment that's now deleted, but which has been captured by People, Jill Talley wrote, "Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show). He is not dating Ariana Grande."

“I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it," she continued. "Just wanted to set the record straight. P.S. as for me and Tom Kenny — we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today."

Tom Kenny has been voicing SpongeBob for over 20 years.

Rumors about Ariana and Slater began this week, following the news that she and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, were reportedly divorcing. Slater has since made his Instagram account private. Neither Ariana nor Gomez has made a statement, but People and other outlets have cited "sources" who allegedly confirmed the divorce.

