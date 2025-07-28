Why Selena Gomez doesn't want a wedding cake when she ties the knot with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, but they don't have a wedding date yet. However, that doesn't mean Selena isn't thinking about the eventual big day -- including what will be on the menu.

In a TikTok posted by her Rare Beauty cosmetics line, Selena explains, "Whenever that day comes, I do know I don't want a big cake. I think I'd want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."

Selena was referring to the tradition of freezing a piece of your wedding cake and then defrosting and eating it on your first anniversary. But if she doesn't want a cake, what, then?

"My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy," she goes on to say. "My Nana's biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me."

Of course Benny, who's a talented chef and cookbook author, may have something to say about that.

