What's Adele been doing? Watching 'Adolescence', apparently

The Netflix series Adolescence, about a 13-year-old British boy who's arrested after the murder of a girl in his school, has set viewing records, and sparked plenty of discussion about the damaging effect social media and online hate speech can have on young men. But it has apparently also made a deep impression on Adele.

Adele has mostly kept out of the spotlight since she wrapped up her Las Vegas concert residency in November. But The Sun reports that during a masterclass at the Royal Television Society, Adolescence director Philip Barantini said, "I am getting messages, inundated on Instagram, from people from all over the world who can relate to this story or have really been affected by it. ... I got letters from Adele last week — handwritten letters from Adele."

He continued, “I mean, just like saying that she had watched it with her son and it has changed their relationship. Things like that are just beyond anything I ever imagined from this little show that we made with our family."

Adele shares son Angelo, 12, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.