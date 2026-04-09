What is Sombr counting down to?

Sombr is counting down to something, and we'll find out what it is very soon.

The "back to friends" artist has a countdown timer on his website, which teases an upcoming announcement taking place in four days. The words "YOU ARE THE REASON" are placed over a photo of people at a concert.

The next clue is a photo of New York's Madison Square Garden and a photo of the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, both of which have been posted on the @sombrhq Instagram page.

The clues from the Grammy-nominated singer seem to tease his first arena tour, but he may also be announcing a new single, album or both. He released the single "Homewrecker" in February, which could possibly be from a new album project. His debut album, I Barely Know Her, came out in August 2025.

In a recent conversation with NYLON Guys magazine, Sombr said he was working on new music that was influenced by The Beatles, The Beach Boys and "nostalgic 2010s pop." He added that he didn't care if "the album flops ... [a]s long as I am happy with what I made."

As for the "YOU ARE THE REASON" line, it may be Sombr's way of crediting his fans as "the reason" why he's able to do the tour.

Sombr is set to perform at Coachella on April 11 and 18.

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