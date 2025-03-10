'Wednesday' star 'doesn't remember' if she talked to Lady Gaga about 'Bloody Mary' viral dance

If you went viral for a video of yourself dancing to a certain song, and then you met the artist who recorded that certain song, you'd talk to them about it, right? Well, apparently not if you're Jenna Ortega.

Speaking to IndieWire about Lady Gaga's upcoming guest role in the new season of Jenna's hit Netflix series Wednesday, Jenna says she "can't remember" if they discussed the fact that Gaga's 2011 song "Bloody Mary" became a hit in 2022 after fan-created clips of Jenna doing her signature "Wednesday" dance to it went viral on TikTok.

"I don’t think we did. We should have. Actually, I can’t remember," said Jenna. "Maybe I just saw an interview clip of her talking about it, because I feel like I’m fabricating this story in my head, but I think honestly on that day, we all were just so lucky that she came to do the show that we kept it as normal as we could.”

While Gaga's role in the show -- which only came about because of the "Bloody Mary" connection -- is under wraps, Jenna said, "She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her."

“Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange,” she continued. “I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”

Season 2 of Wednesday is expected to arrive sometime this year.

