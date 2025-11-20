Watch teaser trailer for Charli XCX's 'The Moment'

Charli XCX has given us our first look at The Moment, a kind of alternative history of the release and promotion of her world-beating 2024 album, Brat, based on her own original idea.

At first glance, the newly released teaser trailer looks like a regular documentary, as we see Charli designing her tour, going on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, trying on outfits, performing and meeting fans — but she seems uncomfortable throughout it all. As Charli told Vanity Fair recently, she plays "sort of a hell version of myself" in The Moment. "It's fiction, but it's the realest depiction of the music industry that I've ever seen."

In one scene, Charli and her team are getting ready for a performance when a dummy with long dark hair falls from the ceiling and crashes to the floor, breaking into pieces. "Is that me?" she asks. "That's supposed to be you, yeah," she's told.

In another scene, a member of her team tells her, "You're not gonna die after an album cycle." Charli responds, "I might!"

The Moment director Aidan Zamiri told Vanity Fair that the film is what would have happened if Charli had made "entirely different choices" during her Brat era. It co-stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott and Alexander Skarsgård, and arrives in theaters Jan. 20.

