Watch Taylor Swift's video for 'Elizabeth Taylor,' starring Elizabeth Taylor

Taylor Swift's new music video stars Taylor -- Elizabeth Taylor, that is.

The visual for the song from The Life of a Showgirl is made entirely of clips of the late screen icon, with Taylor Swift herself nowhere to be found. It features archival footage of the actress, interspersed with scenes from her movies, both legendary and lesser known. Among them: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Giant, Father of the Bride, Cleopatra, A Place in the Sun, Suddenly, Last Summer and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Many of the scenes are edited to reflect the lyrics. When Taylor sings, "And if your letters ever said goodbye," we see Elizabeth reading a letter. When she sings, "I'd cry my eyes violet," we see Elizabeth crying, screaming or looking distressed, or close-ups of her famous violet eyes. When she sings, "All my white diamonds and lovers are forever," we see Elizabeth wearing a massive diamond ring.

The end of the video, which is currently only available on Spotify and Apple Music, features a list of all the movies, as well as special thanks to "House of Taylor & the Elizabeth Taylor Trust," as well as the families of two of Elizabeth's husbands, Mike Todd and Michael Wilding.

"Elizabeth Taylor" is the third single from Taylor's album, following "Opalite" and "The Fate of Ophelia."

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