Watch Noah Kahan debut ﻿'The Great Divide' songs on '﻿Tiny Desk﻿' performance

Noah Kahan is featured in the latest edition of NPR's Tiny Desk performance series.

The four-song set included the debut of two tracks off Noah's upcoming album, The Great Divide: "American Cars" and "Paid Time Off." He also played the title track from The Great Divide, as well as the Stick Season cut "Orange Juice."

"I'm hoping the sweat makes it look like I'm crying," a perspiring Noah said in between songs. "I am kind of crying. The songs are really sad, I know that. So thank you guys for keeping your smiles on your faces."

On his Instagram Story, Noah shared how much it meant to him to appear on the show. "I've wanted to do tiny desk since I knew it existed," he wrote. "For some reason, I just thought I never would. But here we are ... and I think I speak for all of us when I say this immediately becomes a life highlight."

The Great Divide is due out Friday. Noah will launch a U.S. tour in June.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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