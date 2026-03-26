Watch Niall Horan lose a game of 'Who Knows Niall?' on 'Kimmel'

Niall Horan may be a big pop star and all, but he evidently doesn't know that much about himself.

The former One Direction star appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night and took part in a game called "Who Knows Niall?" He had to face off against a superfan named Rachel answering trivia questions about himself.

How big a fan is Rachel? Well, on her way to one of his concerts, she got into a car crash, was taken to the hospital and put in a neck brace. She took off the brace and checked herself out of the hospital against doctors' advice just so she wouldn't miss the concert. Niall claimed he recognized her right away because at that particular concert she held up a sign reading, "I've just been in a car crash. I shouldn't be here."

Rachel then proceeded to kick Niall's butt, answering super-detailed questions — like how many concerts he played on his last tour, which month and year he got his braces off and what was in the first photo he ever posted to Instagram — correctly.

Niall, who only managed to get two questions right, lost to Rachel, 60 to 20. "I'm so sorry I'm so bad at that game," Niall said.

Rachel's prize was a stage-worn ensemble from Niall's last tour. Niall has announced a new tour in support of his upcoming album, Dinner Party, due out in June.

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