Watch Miley Cyrus sing with her godmother Dolly Parton in 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' video

Country icon and beloved entertainer Dolly Parton turns 80 on Jan. 19, and she's marking the milestone with a gift for fans: a new version of her 1977 hit "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," released Friday and featuring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Miley is one of several stars who join Dolly on the record and its accompanying video; Queen Latifah, country icon, actress and Voice coach Reba McEntire and country superstar Lainey Wilson are also on board for the ride. Super producer David Foster plays piano, with additional vocals from The Christ Church Choir of Nashville.

"I first wrote this song back in 1976 when I needed a little hope," Dolly said in a video. "And this time around I've invited some very special women, some real shining lights to help me bring that hope to life again, and I can't wait for you to hear what we've created together."

Proceeds from the song and video will benefit cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Miley and her "Aunt Dolly" have collaborated multiple times over the years, with Miley most recently joining the country icon on a new version of "Wrecking Ball," which appeared on Dolly's 2023 album, Rockstar.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.