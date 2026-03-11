Watch Joe Jonas join sombr onstage for 'Cake by the Ocean'

Sombr welcomed Niall Horan onstage to perform the former One Direction member's hit "Slow Hands" at his March 8 show in London, England. On Tuesday night, he had another boy band member join him onstage: Joe Jonas.

On sombr's Instagram Story, you can see footage of the two performing "Cake By the Ocean," Joe's hit with his side project, DNCE, onstage at London's O2 Academy. "Thank you Joe Jonas for coming out at tonight's show," sombr captioned the video. "What an amazing lad." Joe also posted footage on his Instagram Story.

Sombr's tour continues in Manchester, England, on March 12 and then wraps up March 16 in Dublin, Ireland. In April, the "back to friends" singer will play both weekends of Coachella.

As for Joe, he and Jonas Brothers are dropping their new live album, Friends From Your Hometown, on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.