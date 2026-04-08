Watch Harry Styles perform 'Carla's Song' in a Paris museum

If you'd rather see Harry Styles perform his music in an intimate setting, as opposed to an arena full of screaming fans, he's got you covered.

Harry has teamed up with the French production company La Blogothèque for one of its signature Take Away shows: intimate performances, usually acoustic, captured in unusual settings. The show, which lasts about six minutes, was recorded in February and shows Harry singing "Carla's Song" in the Musée Bourdelle in Paris. The only accompaniment is Harry playing the piano.

At the end, Harry utters a French slang phrase — "Je suis en PLS" — which means "I'm done," in the sense of, "I'm dead" or "I'm exhausted."

"Carla's Song" is about Harry's friend Carla discovering Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon's music, and then her reaction when he played her one of Paul's most famous songs, "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

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