Watch Demi Moore help style KATSEYE in new video for 'Animal'

KATSEYE has landed a movie icon as a co-star in their new video, "Animal" — none other than Oscar-nominated star Demi Moore.

The video, which plays with gender roles, shows the girls in a boardroom dressed in suits and ties, watching themselves through a one-way mirror. In the other room, they're dancing in sexy outfits. But toward the end of the clip, the girls are all in a room frantically sorting through racks of clothes while Demi sits in the corner looking frustrated.

The music stops as KATSEYE member Lara Raj models her outfit for Demi: "Do you like?" she asks. "No," says Demi. She then says to Megan Skiendiel, “Is that the shoe? I don’t think so.”

Demi goes on to criticize several more outfits, telling the girls, "Tuck, tie, fab." As clothes fly everywhere and the girls start screaming, Demi sits watching the chaos. The screen cuts to black, then cut back to Demi, who says, "All right. Let's get wild."

The girls then appear dressed in suits, which they rip off to show even more glamorous fits than they had on earlier. They sing, "Nobody knows you're outta control/ But I see a side behind the closed doors/ They get a glimpse here on the dance floor/ You move like an animal."

This isn't KATSEYE's first video to feature a well-known actress: Jessica Alba starred in the video for "Gabriela," which also featured the girls in a boardroom.

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