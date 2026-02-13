Watch Charli XCX's new video for 'Wuthering Heights' track 'Always Everywhere'

Charli XCX's soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's new film, Wuthering Heights, is out now, and she's just released a new video for the song "Always Everywhere."

In the moody clip, Charli lies down in the grass in a black dress, runs through the forest in a white dress and stands in a pond in a red dress, with an entire table set for dinner underwater next to her. There are also shots of unidentified people rolling around in the grass and mud, black-and-white birds, and various objects, including a candle and a chair, being thrown into the water.

"I can't escape the storm you gave me/ Constant lightning in my veins/ Every echo calls your name," she sings.

Referring to the film that inspired the soundtrack, Charli wrote on Instagram, "This world allowed me to escape into something new, immerse myself in a story that was not my own. I hope when you hear it, it takes you there too." She also thanked her collaborators, one of whom is Stranger Things star Joe Keery, who records under the name Djo.

And speaking of Stranger Things, Kate Bush, who experienced a huge resurgence when her song "Running Up That Hill" was used in the show, also has a connection to the new movie. Her first hit was "Wuthering Heights," inspired by the same Emily Brontë novel that inspired Fennell's new movie. According to TikTok, the use of the song in videos has increased by 68% due to the movie.

