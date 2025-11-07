Watch Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims & more at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

We'll find out in about 25 years if Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo or Teddy Swims make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but in the meantime, they're lending a hand at this year's induction ceremony Saturday night in LA.

Chappell will induct Cyndi Lauper. It's not yet known what Olivia or Teddy will be doing. However, The White Stripes, one of Olivia's favorite bands, are being inducted, so she may be involved in that somehow.

Other performers and presenters include Avril Lavigne, who'll be taking the stage with Cyndi, RAYE, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Missy Elliott, Jim Carrey, Twenty One Pilots, Janelle Monáe, The Killers, David Letterman, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Elton John, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Brandi Carlile, Questlove and more.

This year's inductees include British rockers Bad Company, rock 'n' roll founding father Chubby Checker, the late British singer Joe Cocker, Seattle grunge pioneers Soundgarden and Atlanta rappers Outkast. Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino will induct Outkast.

The late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon and hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Musical Influence category. Session bass player Carol Kaye, producer Thom Bell and session pianist Nicky Hopkins are being inducted in the Musical Excellence category.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

