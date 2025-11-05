Watch Benson Boone do the 'What's Up'/'Beez in the Trap' trend with Queen's Brian May

Brian May and Benson Boone pose backstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Earlier this year, Benson Boone brought out Brian May, guitarist for British rock legends Queen, to join him during his Coachella set for "Beautiful Things" and a rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody." And now that Benson's touring in London, where May is based, he was able to collaborate with the guitarist on something else.

Benson posted an Instagram video on Wednesday showing him and May doing in the "What's Up"/"Beez in the Trap" trend. Benson started by lip-synching a verse of the '90s hit "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes. The camera then revolves to show May standing back-to-back with Benson, lip-synching to Nicki Minaj's 2012 hit "Beez in the Trap."

The mash-up of the two songs was created by a TikTok user known as DJ Auxlord last summer and has since gone viral.

Imagine a 78-year-old British guy with a huge head of frizzy gray hair lip-synching, "B***** ain't s*** and they ain't saying nothing/ a hundred motha******* can't tell me nothing/ I beez in the trap, be-beez in the trap" and you'll understand why this is pretty hilarious.

"My dear @brianmayforreal you are an icon," Benson captioned the video.

May once again joined Benson for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Beautiful Things" during Benson's Tuesday concert in London.

