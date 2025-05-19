The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration sets fall tour

Whitney Houston — or at least, the late icon's voice — is going on tour this fall.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration pairs original and remastered recordings of Whitney's vocals set to new arrangements performed by a live orchestra, with never-before-seen video footage and interviews, along with footage of some of her historic performances.

The show has already been performed several times in locations such as Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City. This new tour will start Sept. 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and then continue in venues around the country, with more dates to be announced for this year and for 2026. Visit WhitneyHouston.com for full details.

The tour is part of a yearlong celebration marking Whitney's 40th anniversary as a recording artist. Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney's estate, says in a statement, "There's so much excitement happening around this tour, even the discussions and plans to take the tour internationally ... [it's] a unique concert experience and she narrates the entire concert."

